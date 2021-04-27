Tuesday Morning Forecast: Cloudy with a late afternoon shower

This Morning: Cloudy and warm with temperatures in the upper 60’s. Dry start to the day but humid. Wind out of the south 10-15 mph.

Today: Warm in the afternoon with high’s in the low 80’s. Staying humid through the day with isolated shower and storm chances in the afternoon and evening. Chance for rain 30%, better chance for a storm the further west you are.

Tonight: Warm with cloudy conditions and temperatures around 70 tonight. An isolated chance for a shower or storm is possible through the night. Wind out of the south 10 mph. Chance for rain 20%

Wednesday: Humid and warm to start around 70. Cloudy afternoon with high’s in the mid 80’s. An isolated chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon into the evening. The front should bring more showers and storms overnight into Thursday. Chance for rain 40%.

Thursday: Showers and storms early in the morning. These will continue into the afternoon with high’s in the mid 70’s. Chance for rain and storms 60%. Cloudy through the day, clearing into Thursday night.

Friday: Mostly sunny with high’s in the low 70’s. Winds out of the north keeping us dry and clear. Overnight low’s in the mid 50’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny afternoon with high’s in the upper 70’s. Dry with winds shifting to the south.

