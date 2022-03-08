TODAY: Scattered showers today and remaining cold through the afternoon. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 43. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds and turning colder. Low: 34. Winds: N 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies and trending warmer. High: 61. Winds: East 5 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Low: 38. High: 70. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with showers in the morning. IF temperatures fall quick enough then we’ll see a transition over to a wintry mix and maybe snow before precip ends Friday night. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 44. High: 50. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with warmer afternoon temperatures expected. Low: 26. High: 51. Winds: N 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures warming into the 60s. Low: 35. High: 66. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 54. High: 72. Winds: S 15 MPH.