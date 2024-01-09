TODAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper-40s to low-50s. Wind chills mainly in the 30s this afternoon. Wind: W 25 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper-20s to low-30s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-to-mid-60s. Wind: SW 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers in Deep East Texas during the day. An 80% chance of rain and storms overnight across the area. A few storms could be severe. Low: 42. High: 70. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers early. Low: 39. High: 49. Wind: W 25 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 27. High: 54. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain at night. A wintry mix is possible overnight. Low: 34. High: 55. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. A wintry mix is possible. Low: 26. High: 39. Wind: N 15-20 mph.