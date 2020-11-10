Tuesday Morning Forecast: Cold front brings cooler temperatures, and rain chances.

TODAY: A slim chance of rain as a cold front moves through the area. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 76. Winds: W 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds to partly cloudy by the end of the night. Low: 50. Winds: N 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and cooler. High: 72. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 53. High: 74. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly cooler. Low: 55. High: 73. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: A slight chance of rain with partly cloudy skies in place. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 56. High: 75. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 58. High: 76. Winds: W 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 52. High: 68. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.