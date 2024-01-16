TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-20s to low-30s. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low-10s. Wind: SW 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-to-upper-40s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 35. High: 57. Wind: W 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and colder. Low: 27. High: 41. Wind: N 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine, along with some passing clouds. Low: 19. High: 41. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers at night. Low: 26. High: 42. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Overcast with a 40% chance of rain. Low: 38. High: 56. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.