TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Highs in the low-60s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low-40s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with highs in the low-to-mid-70s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and storms. Wind: S 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain, mainly in the morning. Low: 42. High: 52. Wind: N 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 35. High: 56. Wind: N 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low: 36. High: 52. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 37. High: 55. Wind: E 5-10 mph.