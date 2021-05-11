Tuesday Morning Forecast: Cool, more showers and storms

This Morning: A few showers and storms mainly east moving into LA for the morning. A cooler start with a few places in the mid 50’s. Morning temperatures will stay around 60 with mostly cloudy conditions and some light precipitation possible. Wins will stay out of the east northeast into the day.

Today: A few showers and storms possible after lunch. A few of these showers and storms could contain some heavy rain, hail and gusty winds. A flash flooding threat will continue into the afternoon and evening with temperatures staying in the mid 60’s throughout today. Chance for rain and storms 60%.

Tonight: Showers and storms ending going into the early hours of Thursday. Low temperatures starting in the upper 50’s. Light precipitation is possible through the morning.

Wednesday: Isolated chances for a shower or a storm. Afternoon high in the mid to upper 60’s. Winds out of the northeast 5-10 mph. Mostly cloudy otherwise.

Thursday: Clearing with temperatures getting warmer in the low 70’s. Mostly sunny in the afternoon with a west breeze 5-10 mph. Clear overnight into Friday.

Friday: Mostly sunny to start the weekend. Afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70’s. A south wind 5-10 mph. Mostly clear overnight into Saturday.

Saturday: Slightly warmer with mostly sunny conditions. Afternoon high temperatures in the low 80’s. South wind 5-10 mph. Mostly dry into Sunday.