TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-90s north to upper-90s south. A 10% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid-60s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-to-upper-90s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine, along with some passing clouds. Low: 68. High: 104. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hotter. Low: 76. High: 106. Wind: S 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 106. Wind: S 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 77. High: 105. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 78. High: 103. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.