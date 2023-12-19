TODAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low-to-mid-60s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper-30s to low-40s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-70s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms at night. Low: 50. High: 67. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and storms. Low: 55. High: 64. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Low: 56. High: 69. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of rain and storms. Low: 60. High: 68. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

CHRISTMAS: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 52. High: 65. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.