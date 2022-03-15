TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers. Temperatures will not be quite as warm. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 64. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds and cool. Low: 46. Winds: N 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer. Low: 46. High: 73. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the day. Spring-like conditions in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 51. High: 64. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers. Cooler afternoon temperatures as well. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 48. High: 64. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Low: 42. High: 72. Winds: S 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 45. High: 76. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could push severe limits. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 55. High: 76. Winds: SE 15-20 MPH.