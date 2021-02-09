Tuesday Morning Forecast: Cooling trend begins today

TODAY: Some patchy dense fog and maybe even some drizzle will be possible early. Temperatures will hold in the 50s for the majority of today (60s for Deep East Texas). Temperatures should fall into the 40s and 50s this evening. High: 52. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and chilly. Low: 44. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Showers will be possible late in the day as clouds dominate. Rain will increase tomorrow tonight. High: 53. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: The infamous day of transition will arrive as temperatures will hold in the 40s for the majority of the day. Rain will begin to taper off in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 43. High: 45. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Cold with slight chance of showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 35. High: 39. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: A chance of sleet and freezing rain late in the day as we trend even colder. Chance of rain :30% Low: 28. High: 33. Winds: NE 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Even colder with a slight chance of a wintry mix. Low: 19. High: 30. Winds: N 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Very cold with a chance of snow. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 21. High: 29. Winds: N 10 MPH.