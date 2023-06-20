TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the mid-to-upper-90s. The heat index tops out between 105 and 115 degrees this afternoon. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid-to-upper-70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Highs in the mid-90s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 74. High: 93. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 73. High: 94. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 75. High: 96. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny. Low: 77. High: 97. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 78. High: 98. Wind: S 10-15 mph.