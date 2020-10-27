Tuesday Morning Forecast: Drizzle and cool temperatures continue today

TODAY: Temperatures are going to remain well below normal this afternoon. Drizzle will be off and on throughout the day. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 58. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: A little drizzle will continue through the night as temperatures hold steady. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 55. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: showers are likely as temperatures trend slightly warmer. Chance of rain: 60%. High: E 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies will prevail by the afternoon with slightly cooler temperatures in the area. Low: 46. High: 60. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warmer. Low: 43. High: 64. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 44. High: 68. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 48. High: 69. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly cooler. Low: 45. High: 67. Winds: N 10 MPH.