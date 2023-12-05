TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-60s to low-70s. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid-to-upper-30s. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-to-mid-60s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 41. High: 69. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 57. High: 75. Wind: S 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. A few strong to severe storms are possible. Low: 63. High: 68. Wind: NW 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 38. High: 57. Wind: NE 15 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine, along with some passing clouds. Low: 35. High: 63. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.