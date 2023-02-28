TODAY: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low-to-mid-80s. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-to-upper-60s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. A few storms could be strong to severe. Highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY (SEVERE WEATHER ALERT DAY): Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and storms. A severe weather outbreak is possible, with all modes of severe weather possible. Low: 68. High: 79. Wind: S 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers early. Low: 46. High: 57. Wind: NW 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 39. High: 66. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny and warmer. Low: 43. High: 70. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 50. High: 75. Wind: S 10-15 mph.