TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low-to-mid-80s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms, mainly before midnight. Lows in the low-to-mid-60s. Wind: NW 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Highs in the low-to-mid-80s. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 63. High: 87. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 65. High: 89. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 68. High: 81. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Low: 64. High: 82. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Low: 63. High: 83. Wind: E 5-10 mph.