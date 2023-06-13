TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. A few storms could be strong to severe with very large hail and damaging wind gusts as the threats. Highs in the upper-80s north to mid-90s south.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low-to-mid-90s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms at night. Low: 73. High: 95. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 75. High: 99. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms at night. Low: 77. High: 98. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: A mix of clouds and sun and hot. Low: 77. High: 99. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 78. High: 100. Wind: S 10-15 mph.