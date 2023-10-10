TODAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low-80s. Wind: S 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers in Deep East Texas. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Highs in the upper-70s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 61. High: 84. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 66. High: 82. Wind: W 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny and much cooler. Low: 54. High: 72. Wind: N 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine, along with some passing clouds. Low: 52. High: 73. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 50. High: 72. Wind: N 10-15 mph.