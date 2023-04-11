TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a few more clouds in Deep East Texas. Highs in the mid-70s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with more clouds in Deep East Texas. Lows in the low-50s. Wind: E 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy, with more clouds in Deep East Texas. A 20% chance of showers, mainly south of I-20. Highs in the mid-70s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 54. High: 79. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. Low: 57. High: 83. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 67. High: 81. Wind: SW 15-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 52. High: 73. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 49. High: 78. Wind: S 5-10 mph.