TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Highs in the low-to-mid-70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low-50s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper-70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 60. High: 80. Wind: SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms, especially late. Low: 64. High: 79. Wind: SE 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms, mainly early. Low: 62. High: 69. Wind: W 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. Low: 50. High: 72. Wind: S 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny and warmer. Low: 54. High: 76. Wind: S 5-10 mph.