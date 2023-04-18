TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Highs in the upper-70s. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the low-60s. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Highs in the low-to-mid-80s. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. A few strong to severe storms are possible. Low: 68. High: 84. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 65. High: 80. Wind: W 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and a lot cooler. Low: 49. High: 67. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 44. High: 69. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 46. High: 74. Wind: S 10-15 mph.