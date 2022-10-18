TODAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the low-to-mid-60s. Wind: N 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold, with our first freeze possible. Lows in the low-to-mid-30s. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid-to-upper-60s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine and warmer. Low: 43. High: 78. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Ample sunshine and warm. Low: 52. High: 83. Wind: S 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny and breezy. Low: 57. High: 85. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 64. High: 86. Wind: S 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 66. High: 83. Wind: S 10-15 mph.