Tuesday Morning Forecast: Fog early, sunshine expected by noon

TODAY: Freezing fog is possible this morning where temperatures are below freezing. Otherwise, we’ll some sunshine by noon. High: 52. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds are expected while temperatures are expected to be cold. Low: 34. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Decreasing clouds are expected in the morning with abundant sunshine expected by the afternoon. High: 57. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 38. High: 61. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Slightly colder after a dry cold front moves through. More sunshine expected. Low: 36. High: 55. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and chilly. Low: 33. High: 54. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 35. High: 45. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warmer. Some leftover showers are possible in the morning. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 38. High: 53. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.