TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-50s. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low-30s. Wind: N 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mainly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid-to-upper-50s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 32. High: 63. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 42. High: 71. Wind: S 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny and warmer. Low: 53. High: 76. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 56. High: 79. Wind: S 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 61. High: 81. Wind: S 10-15 mph.