Tuesday Morning Forecast: Frost early, rain returns tomorrow morning

TODAY: A widespread frost and freeze for the morning. Mostly sunny and warming up quickly. High: 58. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with rain arriving after midnight. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 44. Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Rain is likely before noon with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Due to the rain and the cloud cover temperatures will be held in check. Chance of rain: 70%. High: 54. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and cooler. Low: 35. High: 49. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 34. High: 51. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 34. High: 56. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 36. High: 60. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: sunny and mild. Low: 38. High: 59. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.