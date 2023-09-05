TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the upper-90s, with the heat index topping out around 108 degrees. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with a 10% chance of rain and storms. Lows in the mid-to-upper-70s. Wind: S 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the upper-90s to low-100s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of rain and storms. Low: 77. High: 102. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 79. High: 103. Wind: S 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 76. High: 97. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 73. High: 97. Wind: E 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 71. High: 95. Wind: E 10 mph.