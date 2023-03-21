TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers. Highs in the upper-60s to low-70s. Wind: S 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with highs in low-80s. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms late. Low: 67. High: 82. Wind: S 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Low: 66. High: 75. Wind: SW 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Low: 50. High: 78. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 53. High: 77. Wind: S 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 55. High: 71. Wind: N 10-15 mph.