Tuesday Morning Forecast: Heat and humidity continue today

TODAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 96. Winds: S 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Low: 78. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 78. High: 94. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. The heat and humidity will continue to dominate. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 79. High: 95. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and hot. Low: 78. High: 97. Winds: S 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with hotter temperatures expected by the afternoon. Low: 77. High: 97. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and hot. Low: 78. High: 98. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 77. High: 97. Winds: SW 10 MPH.