Tuesday Morning Forecast: Heat and humidity continue today

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 96. Winds: S 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Low: 78. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 78. High: 94. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. The heat and humidity will continue to dominate. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 79. High: 95. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and hot. Low: 78. High: 97. Winds: S 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with hotter temperatures expected by the afternoon. Low: 77. High: 97. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and hot. Low: 78. High: 98. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 77. High: 97. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTPN-LD: Online Public Notice
On July 15, 2021, Warwick Communications, Inc., licensee of KTPN-LD, channel 36, Tyler, Texas, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for the assignment of KTPN-LD’s license to Nexstar Media Inc. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application click here.

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51