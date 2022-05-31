TODAY: Mostly cloudy through 8 am, then partly cloudy for the rest of the morning. The afternoon is mostly sunny with highs in the low-to-mid-90s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear through midnight, then clouds increase through daybreak. Lows in the low-70s. Wind: S 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy in the morning, followed by mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Highs in the low-90s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72. High: 87. Wind: N 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 68. High: 88. Wind: NE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 68. High: 92. Wind: SE 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny skies with increasing heat. Low: 70. High: 94. Wind: S 10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 72. High: 95. Wind: S 15 mph.