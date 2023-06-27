TODAY: Mostly sunny with a morning rouge storm possible northeast. Highs in the upper-90s with the heat index between 105 and 115 degrees. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper-70s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-100s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 78. High: 101. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 77. High: 100. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of storms at night. Low: 79. High: 99. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 79. High: 98. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: A mix of clouds and sun with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 79. High: 97. Wind: S 10-15 mph.