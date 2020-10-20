Tuesday Noon Forecast: Heat & humidity remain with us

REST OF TODAY: We’ll remain dry for most of today. Very warm & humid. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 87. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Clouds lingering and remaining muggy. Low: 66. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: We’ll see mostly cloudy skies to our west while partly cloudy skies will persist here. High: 86. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly warmer. Low: 68. High: 87. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and slightly cooler temperatures. Low: 67. High: 84. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 54. High: 73. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: A few clouds and trending a little warmer. Low: 60. High: 80. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: A possibly strong cold front will move through the area which will cut off temperatures in the 70s and increase rain chances. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 64. High: 75. Winds: NW 15 MPH.