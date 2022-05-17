TODAY: A couple of clouds here and there but generally sunny. High: 92. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Clear & humid. Low: 72. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. High: 94. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Low: 71. High: 93. Winds: S 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers and thunderstorms late. some storms may be strong to severe. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 73. High: 92. Winds: S 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 72. High: 85. Winds: W 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or two and trending cooler. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 64. High: 80. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low; 62. High: 82. Winds: Ne 15 MPH.