TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper-90s. Wind: S 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to start, but skies will become gradually mostly cloudy towards sunrise. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and hot with highs in the upper-90s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine and hot. Low: 76. High: 98. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. A 10% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 75. High: 99. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine with a 10% chance of rain and storms. Low: 74. High: 97. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain and storms. Low: 75. High: 97. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 73. High: 98. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.