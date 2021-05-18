Tuesday Morning Forecast: Heavy afternoon showers & storms

This Morning: Some light precipitation around to start the morning. Temperatures starting in the mid 60’s. South wind 5-10 mph. Light drizzle this morning as the day warms up most will dissipate by lunch.

Today: Afternoon showers and storms developing after lunch. Warm in the low 80’s with a brief moment of sun before storms develop. Some storms could produce heavy downpours through the end of the day. Some storms may have gusty winds, hail, and the isolated chance of embedded rotation within the line of storms is possible. Chance for rain 80%. Flash flooding possible for the commute home from work this afternoon.

Tonight: A few showers and storms lingering into the night. A few could have some heavy rain. The severe threat will die down overnight but chances for heavy rain will continue throughout the night. Chance for rain 50%. Warm overnight in the mid 60’s.

Wednesday: Some heavy rain continuing for the day Wednesday. Not quite as warm with temperatures in the low 70’s. Showers and storms continuing into the afternoon with flash flooding possible into the night. Chance for rain 70%.

Thursday: A few showers and storms in the afternoon. High temperatures in the upper 70’s for Thursday afternoon. Chance for rain 40%.

Friday: Isolated showers and storms during the afternoon. The heavy rain threat is dwindling into the end of the week. Chance for rain 40%. A few peeks of sun in the afternoon with high temperatures in the low 80’s.

Weekend: Slowly drying out with more sunshine into the weekend. Afternoon high’s will be warmer in the mid to upper 80’s by the end of the week. We should stay mostly dry as we begin the weekend.