TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers in Deep East Texas. Highs in the low-90s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a 20% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Lows in the low-to-mid-70s. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the mid-to-upper-80s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and storms. Low: 72. High: 77. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 68. High: 78. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Low: 56. High: 72. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 51. High: 75. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 52. High: 79. Wind: S 5-10 mph.