THIS MORNING: Severe weather threat decreasing. However, still a risk of flash flooding across these areas. upper 50s to lower 60s. Wind: South 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain exits by 11 AM. Some sun and clouds. High: 65. Wind: West 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and turning mostly sunny. Low: 41. High: 64. Wind: NW 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 40. High: 67. Wind: Northwest 5 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Low: 41. High: 72. Wind: NW 5 mph.

SATURDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Low: 47. High: 74. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Breezy and very warm. Low: 45. High: 77. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and windy. Low: 58. High: 80. Wind: South 20 mph.