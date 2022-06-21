TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot with highs around 100. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid-70s. Wind: S 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-90s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 100. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny and hot. Low: 75. High: 102. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and getting hotter. Low: 77. High: 103. Wind: S 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 76. High: 102. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 74. High: 96. Wind: NE 10 mph.