TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers. Highs in the low-80s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. A storm is possible along the I-30 corridor. Lows in the mid-to-upper-60s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Highs in the low-to-mid-80s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 65. High: 79. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain, mainly early. Low: 60. High: 68. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 55. High: 72. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 56. High: 73. Wind: W 15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers, mainly early. Low: 49. High: 63. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.