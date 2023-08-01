TODAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-100s. Afternoon heat index between 110 and 115 degrees. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper-70s to low-80s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-100s. Wind: S 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 80. High: 105. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine, along with some passing clouds. Low: 80. High: 104. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 80. High: 104. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain and storms. Low: 80. High: 103. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 78. High: 100. Wind: S 10-15 mph.