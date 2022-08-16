TODAY: Partly cloudy with highs around 100. Heat index values between 103 and 108. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper-70s to low-80s. Wind: SW 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Highs around 100. Wind: W 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 75. High: 91. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 71. High: 94. Wind: E 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 74. High: 95. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 76. High: 93. Wind: S 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 76. High: 90. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.