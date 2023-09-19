TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-90s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms, mainly north. Lows in the upper-60s to low-70s. Wind: S 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms, mainly north and mainly during the first half of the day. Highs in the low-to-mid-90s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms, mainly north. Low: 70. High: 93. Wind: SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 71. High: 92. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 72. High: 93. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 73. High: 88. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 67. High: 88. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.