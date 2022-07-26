TODAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of showers and storms in Deep East Texas. Highs around 102. Wind: S 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Passing clouds with lows in the mid-to-upper-70s. Wind: S 15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of showers and storms in Deep East Texas. Highs around 101. Wind: S 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of showers and storms in Deep East Texas. Highs around 102. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 78. High: 100. Wind: S 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 76. High: 96. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 76. High: 97. Wind: S 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Low: 76. High: 98. Wind: S 10 mph.