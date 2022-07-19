TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and breezy. Highs around 104. Heat index up to 112. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, very warm, and breezy. Lows in the upper-70s. Wind: S 20 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, hot, and breezy. Highs around 105. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Low: 80. High: 99. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: A mix of clouds and sun with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Low: 79. High: 100. Wind: S 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 77. High: 101. Wind: S 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 76. High: 102. Wind: S 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 103. Wind: S 10 mph.