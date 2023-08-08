TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of storms north of I-20. Highs around 100 degrees, with the heat index between 105 and 115 in the afternoon. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, then partly cloudy after midnight. A 10% chance of rain and storms north of I-20. Lows in the upper-70s to low-80s. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-100s. A 10% chance of storms north of I-20 at night. Wind: SW 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine, along with some passing clouds. Low: 82. High: 104. Wind: SW 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 81. High: 105. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 81. High: 105. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine, along with some passing clouds. Low: 81. High: 104. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain and storms. Low: 80. High: 103. Wind: S 10 mph.