TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-100s, max afternoon heat index around 110. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper-70s to lower-80s. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-100s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 79. High: 101. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of rain and storms at night. Low: 79. High: 99. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 78. High: 92. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 74. High: 94. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 75. High: 96. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.