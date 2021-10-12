Tuesday Morning Forecast: Isolated strong storms possible Tuesday

TODAY: Periods of rain and storms, with a strong storm possible in the afternoon. Damaging winds is primary threat. The best chance of a stronger storm is north of Highway 79. Highs in the mid-to-upper-80s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Muggy with lows in the low-70s. Wind: S 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Rain could get heavy at times. Highs in the upper-80s to low-90s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Showers and storms with locally heavy rainfall. Lows in the low-70s and highs in the mid-80s. Wind: S 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Lows in the upper-60s to low-70s and highs in the mid-to-upper-80s. Winds: SW, changing to NW at 10 mph later in the day.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Lows in the mid-50s and highs in the mid-to-upper-70s. Wind: N 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with a chilly start. Lows in the upper-40s and highs in the upper-70s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with a few passing clouds. Lows in the upper-40s and highs in the low-80s. Wind: SE 5 mph.