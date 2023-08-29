TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-90s. Wind: NE 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper-60s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper-90s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine, along with some passing clouds. Low: 71. High: 97. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 67. High: 68. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 69. High: 100. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 72. High: 99. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 75. High: 100. Wind: S 10-15 mph.