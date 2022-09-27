TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. Highs in the mid-to-upper-80s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the upper-50s. Wind: E 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper-80s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 56. High: 82. Wind: NE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a cool and crisp start. Low: 53. High: 83. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortably warm. Low: 54. High: 86. Wind: NE 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny and warmer. Low: 57. High: 88. Wind: NE 5 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 59. High: 89. Wind: E 5 mph.