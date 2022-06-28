TODAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity. Highs in the low-to-mid-90s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows in the upper-60s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mainly sunny and warmer. A 10% chance of showers and storms in Deep East Texas. Highs in the mid-90s. Wind: E 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 71. High: 94. Wind: SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 73. High: 92. Wind: S 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 74. High: 94. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Low: 75. High: 95. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Low: 76. High: 97. Wind: S 5-10 mph.