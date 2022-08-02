TODAY: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of showers and storms in Deep East Texas. Highs in the upper-90s. Wind: S 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with clouds increasing a bit towards daybreak. Lows in the mid-to-upper-70s. Wind: S 15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of showers and storms in Deep East Texas. Highs in the low-100s. Wind: S 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of showers and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 79. High: 101. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 78. High: 97. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 75. High: 98. Wind: S 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Low: 75. High: 98. Wind: S 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 77. High: 97. Wind: S 5-10 mph.